Healthy Fleet Challenge to kick off Jan. 6

LONDON, Ont. – Registration is now open for the first Healthy Fleet Challenge of 2020.

It will kick off Jan. 6 and will run until Feb. 7, promising 33 days of wellness education, tips, challenges, and more.

Anyone working in the trucking industry can join.

The 2019 Healthy Fleet Challenges saw a total of 2303 pounds lost, and some new additions to the program have the team looking forward to another successful year, said the event’s organizer, Healthy Trucker.

New for 2020 will be a private members-only group, allowing participants to share their journey, ideas, motivation, and results.

The challenge will also include an easy to follow template, including rules and a checklist to keep everyone on track.

Andrea Morley, nutritionist and program manager at Healthy Trucker, said the challenge will focus on helping participants feel their best after the holidays.

“While the majority of participants will be looking to lose weight, we are welcoming everyone to join no matter what their goals are,” she said.

All educational material will be emailed to participants.

