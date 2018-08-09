Healthy Trucker now accepting new teams for Healthy Fleet Challenge

LONDON, Ont. — Healthy Trucker has announced they are now accepting new teams for the third leg of the Healthy Fleet Challenge, starting September 1.

This is the final leg of the challenge for the 2018 year and will end October 1.

The Healthy Fleet Challenge is a fun and interactive way to get the trucking industry moving towards better health, according to Healthy Trucker. The challenges have been operating since 2014 and have helped hundreds of participants lose thousands of pounds by providing education, creating a motivating community, and sparking some friendly competition across the industry.

The entire challenge takes place virtually inside the Healthy Team App, which is a free app created by Healthy Trucker to run their ongoing wellness challenges.

Throughout the challenge, Healthy Trucker shares education and resources to help participants improve their health, while they set goals and work towards them. The app allows participants to share their meals and workouts for accountability, cheer others on, and climb the leaderboard for fun too.

Any fleet or allied trade can submit a team, and any driver or employee in the industry can join either their company team or one of the public teams. All are welcome, whether your goal is to lose weight, improve your energy, or get healthy before your next driver physical.

Never participated before? Here’s how to join:

• To submit a team, email us and let us know you want to participate. Attach a copy of your logo and the Healthy Fleet team will set you up.

• To join as a participant, search “Healthy Team app” in the Android Play Store or the Apple App Store and download the app. Create a profile, and you’ll be all set for September 1.

Owner-operators and drivers that are not part of a participating team can join the Healthy Trucker Team. This team has been created for o-os and drivers only, and is a great way for drivers to interact and learn from each other’s healthy habits on the road.

Curious what kind of results participants see in the Healthy Fleet Challenges? Check out this success story from the most recent challenge.

HFC Weight Loss Winner: John Bos, Brian Kurtz Trucking

John Bos is a driver at Brian Kurtz Trucking in Breslau, Ontario, and lost 22 pounds during the months of May and June.

John found that his weight was slowly creeping up on him, and having to buy new jeans in a bigger size was his wake up call. As his niece was getting married soon, he knew he’d be buying a new suit for the occasion, but refused to buy one in the size he was at.

He set a goal and made the commitment to himself to get active and eat better, and the timing was perfect, as he knew the Healthy Fleet Challenge was just about to begin. He says that the challenge was a great motivator and tool for him, thanks to the encouragement from other participants.

His strategy was simple: No fried foods, loads of fruits and veggies, switching from pop to water, and at least 8000 steps per day. He’s found that while truck stops aren’t perfect, they are starting to offer many more healthy options than they did in the past, making it much easier for him to grab a sandwich or salad over a burger and fries.

John says his energy has increased and his sleep has improved, two critical components to the health and safety of a truck driver. He’s even picked up a new hobby and bought a bike to help him stay active, and is hitting the trails whenever he can.

Andrea Morley, nutritionist and health coach at Healthy Trucker commented: “We are incredibly proud of John, he has been a great participant in the challenges, sharing what he is doing and always encouraging other participants in the app as they work towards their goals.He has put aside all of the excuses that he could have used as a driver and has shown others in the industry what is possible, and I hope his story helps other drivers realize they can do this too.”