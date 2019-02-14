Highlight Motor Group donates to SickKids

CONCORD, Ont. — Highlight Motor Group president Kirk Kalinitchenko along with vice-presidents, Bob Cascagnette and Yury Eskin, delivered a $5,000 donation to the SickKids Foundation.

These funds will be put towards the SickKids VS campaign — a $1.3 billion fundraiser to allow SickKids Toronto to undergo a complete transformation.

“We wanted to support this great cause and explained to all Highlight personnel that we would match the amount they were able to generate during our company Christmas party. We’re very proud of our employees for their participation and for donating so generously. Highlight Motor Group is extremely happy to continue to support SickKids and have set a goal to double our donation in the upcoming year!” said Kirk Kalinitchenko, founder, president and CEO of Highlight. “Every little bit of money raised helps and we encourage everyone to donate as much as they can. Our children are our future and we need to ensure they have the best care possible!”