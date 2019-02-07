Hino Motors Canada names new president, v.p.

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Hino Motors Canada has made some changes to its senior executive team.

Eric Smith has been named president and chief operating officer of Hino Motors Canada and Tony Caldarone has been appointed senior vice-president of sales and customer support.

Smith succeeds Yumiko Kawamura who held the position for three years and has now returned to Japan to be assigned to the role of General Manager for the North American Division of Hino Motors Ltd.

Smith is now the first Canadian-born president of HMC. The focus in is new role will be on the smooth operation of the business and setting out a plan to achieve the goals outlined in the Hino 2025 vision for service, parts sales, truck sales and production.

Caldarone joined Hino in 2002. He has extensive experience in customer support and national accounts, that will give him a solid basis for taking HMC into the next phase of growth and development, that company wrote in a release.