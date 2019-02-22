Hino North America names new president

NOVI, Mich. – Hino Trucks announced Shigehiro Matsuoka has been appointed president and CEO of Hino North America.

Matsuoka succeeds Yoshinori Noguchi who will step down after a record-breaking tenure as president and CEO. Noguchi will remain fully engaged as an executive advisor through March to ensure a smooth transition.

“On behalf of the entire dealer network, we would like to thank Mr. Noguchi for his leadership and action over the past six years,” commented Tim Matheny, president of Matheny Motors and chairman of Hino Trucks’ National Dealer Advisory Council. Through his efforts, Hino has grown to become the most valued franchise in the industry and is now poised for even greater growth with its expanded product offering and dealer base.”