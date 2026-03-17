Hyundai Translead invests $450 million to develop Illinois manufacturing facilities 

Hyundai Translead announced that it is investing $450 million to establish new trailer manufacturing facilities in Illinois, creating nearly 2,500 new full-time jobs.

Hyundai Translead made the announcement at a press conference during the Technology & Maintenance Council’s annual meeting in Nashville, Tenn.

CEO Sean Kenney discusses the planned Illinois facilities at TMC’s annual meeting. (Photo: Neil Abt)

The two facilities are located in Will County and will help Hyundai Translead expand its U.S. manufacturing footprint. These locations were previously utilized by Caterpillar and Lion Electric.

“Our expansion to Illinois represents years of planning and a shared vision for long-term growth,” said Sean Kenney, CEO of Hyundai Translead. “This investment reflects our confidence and commitment to building products, workforce development, and partnerships that endure. We’re proud to work alongside state and local leaders to create meaningful economic opportunities while expanding our manufacturing footprint that serves our customers and communities.”

Kenney said the expansion in Illinois aligns with Hyundai’s customer base. He said there are more than 500 customer locations and a large supply base within 100 miles of the planned facilities.

Hyundai Translead is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Co., a global automotive firm based in South Korea. The Translead unit is headquartered in San Diego and manufactures dry and refrigerated trailers, flatbeds, truck bodies, and dollies.

“We are proud to welcome Hyundai Translead to Illinois as a new manufacturer in our state. This investment represents a long-term commitment that will create 2,500 new jobs and opportunities for working families in Will County and beyond,” Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) said in a statement.

Also during TMC, Hyundai Translead announced the expansion of its trailer technology portfolio with the introduction of HT ReadyVue, Trailer Blind Spot Monitoring, and HT LinkVue+.

HT ReadyVue is a standalone early-warning solution designed to detect whether a trailer’s air system has pressurized sufficiently to release the brakes.

The Trailer Blind Spot Monitoring solution improves driver awareness by detecting other vehicles in areas with limited visibility on both sides of the trailer. It provides real-time alerts during lane changes and low-speed maneuvers, helping drivers better understand their surroundings.

The updated HT LinkVue+ concept will expand Hyundai Translead’s surround view camera system with new AI-enabled features that enhance visibility inside and outside the trailer. It includes moving object detection, object height detection, and an interior cargo camera.

In addition, Hyundai Translead unveiled the Juneau refrigerated truck body, which will be available starting next year. It is engineered to deliver enhanced thermal performance, optimized cargo capacity, and simplified logistics through a flexible kit delivery design.

The Juneau refrigerated truck body. (Photo: Hyundao Translead)

“By combining conventional and advanced thermal options with a kit‑delivery approach, we’re giving truck body customers greater flexibility and value in their daily operations,” said Douglas Coffing, senior director of LTL sales.

Hyundai Translead also announced the HT-X dry van trailer, which it called the industry’s first trailer backed by a 10-year limited warranty. The HT-X supports extended service life with parts and labor coverage that is transferable once beyond the original owner.

“The HT-X reinforces Hyundai Translead’s commitment to building products with a long-term perspective and standing behind them with confidence,” said Kenney.

The HT‑X will be introduced in limited quantities in 2026, with full production expected in 2027.