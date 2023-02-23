In Memoriam: Kenneth (Ivan) Dwhytie

The family of trucking industry pioneer Ken Dwhytie has announced his passing on Feb. 18, just shy of his 100th birthday.

“Ken was well known throughout the Canadian truck and trailer industry,” his family wrote in an obituary, noting he was also a pioneering member of the Ontario Trucking Association. “He was a former member of Kiwanis and gave several years of his time to managing a very successful midget AA GTA and Ontario minor hockey team.”

Ken Dwhytie (Photo: Submitted)

Dwhytie served in the Royal Canadian Air Force during WWII as an air force trainer. Afterwards, he held senior positions with a number of truck and trailer companies including Freuhauf, International, Hawker Siddley – Can Car, Hi-Way Trailers, Thorncrest Ford, and Roadmaster.

He founded K.I.D. Trailer and Equipment in Oakville, Ont., in 1982 with his wife Jean and sons Mike and Chris. Dwhytie continued working until he was well into his 90s, selling trailers across Canada and helping guide K.I.D. Truck and Trailer, which is now run by his sons.

“Ken will be remembered as a special husband, dad, grandfather and friend to all who knew him and was loved and respected,” his family said.

A celebration of life will be held March 18, 2023 at Parkland (4650 Eglinton Ave. West, Toronto) from 1:30 – 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Salvation Army, or YWCA Camp Tapawingo to help send kids to summer camp.