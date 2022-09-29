Police investigating death of Erb co-founder, Viola Erb

Viola Erb, co-founder of Erb Group, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in her home Sept. 24 and Waterloo Regional Police are investigating her death as a homicide.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Erb family, and we are allowing them this time to grieve the loss of their loved one,” the company posted on its website, following local media reports on her death.

In a press release, Waterloo Police said. “On Saturday, Sept. 24, at approximately 1:20 p.m., emergency services responded to a residence on Sandhills Road in Wilmot Township for a medical call. Upon arrival, a female was located deceased. Information gathered as part of the investigation has led to the incident being declared a homicide. The investigation is ongoing by members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Major Crime Unit.”

Erb was 88 years of age and was the wife of Erb Group co-founder Vernon Erb, who passed away after a battle with cancer in 2020. His life was celebrated by the local community and trucking industry with a truck convoy before his passing.

An obituary and details on funeral arrangements for Viola Erb can be found here.