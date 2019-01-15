Inland Kenworth helps to combat human trafficking

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Inland Kenworth and Truckers Against Trafficking have come together to bring more awareness to the serious reality of human and sex trafficking.

Both the organization and the heavy-duty truck dealer put together a one of a kind Kenworth T680 — dubbed the Everyday Heroes truck — with a noticeable paint scheme to help remind other truck drivers and the motoring public to keep an eye out for and report human trafficking. The special truck will travel across the U.S.for four months spreading useful information about the impacts of human trafficking and how one can report it.

After the four months is over, on May 17, the truck will be auctioned off in style at a Ritchie Bros. auction with funds raised going directly to Truckers Against Trafficking.

“Human trafficking is a horrible vicious crime that affects the youngest, most innocent and weakest among us,” said Don Blake of Inland Kenworth. “Truckers against trafficking is a charity organization that at its core educates and empowers the American truck driver to look for, spot and report human trafficking.”