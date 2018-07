CHAMBLY. Que. — Isaac Instruments is hosting a webinar called ELD Watch to inform participants about FMCSA’s changes and updates to the ELD mandate since it was implemented in December 2017.

This live webinar is to take place on July 11, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. E.S.T, and aims to clear up confusion for carriers and review what actions they need to take to remain compliant.

Topics addressed will include:

What the FMCSA updates are and how they affect drivers

Main differences between ELD and AOBRD regulations

Passing roadside inspections without a hitch; how to prepare drivers

How to prepare for the Canadian ELD Mandate

ELD self-certification vs. Canadian-recommended third-party certification; the impacts and benefits to carriers

To register for the webinar, go to www2.isaac.ca/eld-webinar