CHAMBLY, Que. — Isaac Instruments is gearing up to celebrate National Trucking Week slotted in September.

To thank drivers for their hard work, from September 5-7, the Isaac team will be at truck stops with gifts for drivers.

The Isaac team will be stationed in Brossard, Que. on September 5, Napanee, Ont. on September 6, and Red Deer, Alta. on September 7.

For more information, click here: www.isaac.ca/en/national-trucking-week-2018