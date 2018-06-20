J.G. Drapeau to acquire Ontario LTL division of Mainliner Freightways

TORONTO, Ont. –– Polaris Transportation Group announced today that J.G. Drapeau has entered into an agreement to acquire the Ontario LTL division of Mainliner Freightways and transition into the 150,000 square foot cross-dock and warehousing facility in Etobicoke, Ont.

The acquisition is expected to be completed on July 3, 2018.

Mainliner’s LTL fleet will continue to serve the Southwestern Ontario to Ottawa corridor and will significantly increase the Polaris/Drapeau LTL and warehousing capacity in the Ontario market. Mainliner’s LTL business boasts a blue chip customer base, dedicated team of professionals and a track record of strong performance since 1993.

Dave Cox, president of Polaris Transportation Group said: “This allows our Group of Companies to more quickly expand our already large LTL service coverage in Ontario. We have relationships with a significant number of premium shippers across North America and an acquisition like this gives us more opportunity to enhance our leadership position. With this acquisition, J.G. Drapeau more than triples in size, as our growth initiatives for that business continue to gain momentum with team members and customers.”

As PTG looks to continue to grow what is already the largest privately held Canadian cross border LTL fleet, this acquisition reinforces its growth strategy to be a premier transportation and supply chain partner for its customers. This acquisition marks the fourth acquisition in the company’s history and second in 12 months.

The Parisi family also commeneted: “The next generation of leaders within our LTL unit will benefit from all the opportunities a large organization like Polaris Transportation Group can bring, coupled with what we believe to be an excellent cultural fit. PTG’s operational focus, with a passion around safety and well-being for employees, makes them an excellent fit for our team and long-standing customers and suppliers.”