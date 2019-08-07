Jacobs and Tula announce partnership

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. – Jacobs Vehicle Systems is teaming up with Tula Technology to further develop cylinder deactivation (CDA) technologies, which reduce engine fuel consumption and emissions.

The CDA system, introduced last year, disables engine valves in selected cylinders, allowing a large engine to have the fuel economy of a smaller engine, Jacobs said.

Tula is the developer of Dynamic Skip Fire (DSF) suite of technologies, which apply advanced digital signal processing to sophisticated powertrain controls.

The technology reduces fuel consumption of gasoline engines by 6-15%, according to the company.

The collaboration will enable Jacobs to develop and demonstrate deactivation hardware required for diesel engines.

“Jacobs is very excited to partner with Tula to progress cylinder deactivation technology by combining our companies’ strengths,” said Robb Janak, director new technology at Jacobs.

“Vehicle manufacturers are looking for new and improved technologies to comply with stricter legal limits on CO2 and NOx emissions… Cylinder deactivation is a great solution, technically proven and cost effective.”

Jacobs is a manufacturer of diesel engine retarding and valve actuation systems.