Kenworth Maska of Quebec wins 2018 Kenworth Dealer of the Year Award

KIRKLAND, Wash. – Kenworth Maska has won the coveted 2018 Kenworth Dealer of the Year Award for the United States and Canada at the annual Kenworth Dealer Meeting held recently in San Diego.

“Kenworth Maska and our employees are dedicated to delivering excellent Kenworth heavy and medium duty trucks, parts and service that support customer uptime and enable fleets and truck operators to succeed in their businesses,” said Pierre Letendre, president of Kenworth Maska, which operates dealerships in La Présentation, St. Mathieu de Laprairie, and Sherbrooke, Quebec. “The Kenworth dealer network family consists of outstanding dealers, which makes the Kenworth Dealer of the Year award a very special achievement and honor that we can take great pride in here in Quebec at Kenworth Maska. This is really a team effort and we want to thank each and every one of our employees at Maska for this accomplishment.”

“Kenworth Maska produced excellent results across our dealer excellence categories to attain nine appearances in the Kenworth Dealer Top 10 rankings,” added Mike Dozier, Kenworth general manager and Paccar vice-president. “The dealer ranked high in market share, technician training, customer satisfaction, Paccar Parts performance and growth, as well as overall facilities excellence. The commitment of Kenworth Maska to customer uptime is exemplified by its rapid response to customer roadside assistance requests from the Paccar 365 Center, and the use of Kenworth TruckTech+ Remote Diagnostics and Kenworth TruckTech+ Service Management systems. Congratulations to The World’s Best Kenworth dealer in 2018.”

Kenworth also presented Gold and Silver dealer awards, as well as Paccar Engines, Medium Duty, Parts and Service, and TRP Dealer of the Year awards.

Gold Award winners were as follows:

MHC Kenworth – Colorado;

MHC Kenworth – Kansas City;

MHC Kenworth – Oklahoma;

Wichita Kenworth

Silver Award winners were:

Kenworth of Jacksonville;

Kenworth Montréal;

Kenworth Sales Company;

MHC Kenworth – Arkansas;

MHC Kenworth – Georgia;

MHC Kenworth – Springfield;

MHC Kenworth – Tennessee;

MHC Kenworth – Texas;

Motor Power Kenworth – Billings;

Rihm Kenworth,

Truckworx Kenworth – Birmingham;

Wisconsin Kenworth.

MHC Kenworth – Oklahoma received Kenworth’s PACCAR Engines Dealer of the Year honors. MHC Kenworth – Tennessee was named Kenworth Medium Duty Dealer of the Year, while Truckworx Kenworth – Birmingham captured the Kenworth Parts and Service Dealer of the Year award.

Kenworth TRP All-Makes Dealer of the Year was Kenworth of Indianapolis.