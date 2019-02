KIRKLAND, Wash. – Kenworth Truck Company has named its 2019 Kenworth Parts Council and three Canadians made the cut.

Kenworth Parts Council members for 2019 are:

Chairman – Cory Anderson, MHC Kenworth, (Leawood, Kan.);

Eric Bontrager, Wisconsin Kenworth (Windsor, Wis.);

Ryan Colby, Kenworth Sales Company – Salt Lake City (West Valley City, Utah);

Samuel Letendre, Kenworth Maska (La Présentation, Que.);

Patrick Lisconish, Kenworth Northeast Group (Syracuse, N.Y.);

Scott Lockhart, MHC Kenworth (Denver, Colo.);

Jeff Weaver, Truckworx Kenworth (Birmingham, Ala.);

Clayton Zuchotzki, GreatWest Kenworth (Calgary, Alb.);

and Kenworth Dealer Council representative Boyd McConnachie, Inland Kenworth (Burnaby, B.C.).

Kenworth dealers offer genuine Kenworth proprietary parts and provide all-makes parts and service through more than 410 locations in the United States and Canada.

Kenworth dealers also offer TRP parts, which are reliable aftermarket products designed and tested to exceed customers’ expectations for quality and value.