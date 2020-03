RIMOUSKI, Que. — Kenworth Rimouski has opened a parts and service center in Rimouski, the company said Wednesday.

The 15,000 sq.-ft. facility features five service bays, a 5,800 sq.-ft. parts department and a large parts display area.

It is located at 350 2E Rue E. in Rimouski. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The phone number is 418-723-1155.