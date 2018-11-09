Kinedyne celebrates 50 years

BRANCHBURG, N.J.— Kinedyne is celebrating its 50th-anniversary.

“As Kinedyne North America reaches this momentous 50-year milestone in our corporate history, we pause and reflect on our five decades of accomplishments and service to the commercial vehicle industry and government,” said Dan Schlotterbeck, president of Kinedyne. “As our remarkable history demonstrates, Kinedyne always has been and remains committed and uniquely qualified to provide innovative solutions to the industry that meet whatever challenges we will face together in the next 50 years.”

Part of Kinedyne’s celebration included the release of a new commemorative logo and video, with a new website to be unveiled in 2019. The 50th-anniversary video examines the company’s history decade by decade, highlighting important milestones along the way. The new video is now available on Kinedyne’s YouTube channel and on the company’s website. Special 50th-anniversary observances have been held at all corporate locations and at Kinedyne’s annual sales and operations management conference held in Nashville, Tennessee.

Since its founding in 1968, Kinedyne has steadily broadened its original focus on cargo securement. In the mid-90s, the company expanded its offering to include specialized cargo capacity products with the introduction of its Kaptive Beam Double Decking System that allows trailers to double their volume.

In 2016, Kinedyne magnified its leadership role with the introduction of its revolutionary new Kin-Slider and Kin-Sider curtain-side cargo access systems. In 2017, the company introduced the first load-rated curtain-side access system in North America, as well as a new aerial access sliding roof system.

“Kinedyne’s expansion into curtain-side cargo access technology has been the logical next step in our continuing evolution as ‘The Cargo Control People!’,” Paul Wolford, vice president of sales and marketing for Kinedyne LLC, said. “We believe that with better cargo securement, greater cargo capacity and faster cargo access technologies, we can make the increasingly complex shipping environment just a little easier for the industry to deal with, today and as the future unfolds.”