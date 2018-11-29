Kinedyne mourns the loss of vice-president of sales and marketing

BRANCHBURG, N.J. — Kinedyne today announced with the deepest regret the death of Paul W. Wolford, its vice-president of sales and marketing.

“It is with the greatest sadness we share that Paul Wolford, our esteemed colleague and trusted friend, passed away Thursday, November 15, 2018,” Dan Schlotterbeck, president of Kinedyne said. “Paul’s courage, strength and dignity through his long battle with cancer are a testament to his dedication and devotion to all who knew him. He led by example, and his many contributions, as a person and as a leader, touched each of us.”

Wolford’s career in the commercial vehicle industry spanned nearly 40 years. He joined Kinedyne in 1981 and was named the company’s vice-president of sales and marketing in 1997. Wolford’s efforts helped propel the company’s rapid growth and to establish its reputation as “The Cargo Control People!”

His obituary is available here: https://www.penwellgabelolathe.com/Obituary/165500/Paul-Wolford/Olathe-Kansas