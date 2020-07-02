Kinedyne names regional HR manager

BRANCHBURG, N.J. — Kinedyne has appointed Eric Sorensen regional human resources manager for North America.

Sorensen has more than 20 years of HR management experience, the company said.

He will be based in Kinedyne’s Prattville, Ala., manufacturing facility.

“We are excited to welcome Eric to our management team,” said Dan Schlotterbeck, president of Kinedyne.

“He is a lean leader with a passion for creating a company culture that drives organizational growth, develops and retains talent and serves as a catalyst for accomplishing significant strategic business goals.”

Prior to joining Kinedyne, Sorensen spent 16 years at Cardinal Health.

He has master’s degree in business administration from Ball State University in Indiana.

Founded in 1968, Kinedyne is a designer, manufacturer, and distributor of cargo control technologies.