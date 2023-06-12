Trucking Announcements: Penner celebrates 100 and TTA fundraises $12K

Each week, TruckNews.com lists notable moves, promotions and awards in the trucking industry. Our latest installment includes Penner International celebrating a century in trucking, a DDC FPO promotion, a MEMA appointment, and Toronto Trucking Association charity fundraising.

Penner International celebrates 100th anniversary, plans move

Allan Penner. (Photo: Supplied)

Penner International, founded in 1923 and now a CAT Global trucking company, is marking a century of achievements.

At an outdoor celebration last week at its Steinbach, Man. headquarters, the Manitoba Historical Society presented the fleet with a centennial award.

“Reaching this significant milestone is a testament to the resilience, dedication, and collaborative spirit of our incredible team, past and present,” said Allan Penner, grandson of company founder P.K. Penner. “We owe our success to our loyal customers, supportive partners, the communities in which we operate, and most importantly the employees and drivers that have been with us through our remarkable journey.”

Tom Van Dam, general manager said, “As we reflect on our past achievements and look to the future, we are inspired by the legacy of our founders and the dedication of our employees, partners, and customers.”

CAT founder and CEO Daniel Goyette announced that Penner International will be moving to a new location in the city as well. “We value the significance of Penner within the community, and we are pleased to announce our investment in the new location within Steinbach as we look forward to the next 100 years of delivering promises.”

DDC FPO promotes Hudson to director of client management

DDC FPO, which provides front and back office services for transportation and logistics companies, has promoted 16-year team member Quetura Hudson to director of client management.

Quetura Hudson (Photo: DDC FPO)

“We pride ourselves on quality customer care and believe it is the backbone of growth, not just for our company, but for our clients as well,” said Donna Kintop, senior vice-president of client experience. “Promoting from within and giving women the opportunity to apply themselves in leadership roles is also a very strong source of pride for DDC FPO.”

According to Kintop, during Hudson’s tenure as an account manager, she has been instrumental in developing best practices and key processes, and mentoring account managers.

Hudson said, “Effective client management is the glue that holds our relationships with customers together and makes sure our clients are kept up to date with the latest developments and opportunities.”

MEMA appoints Sobel senior manager of regulatory policy

Motor and Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA) has named Emily Sobel senior manager of regulatory policy.

Sobel will work under Alex Boesenberg, vice-president of regulatory affairs, representing the association before federal and state regulatory agencies, and drafting comments and responses to specific regulatory issues and policies. And she will work with MEMA aftermarket suppliers and original equipment suppliers groups.

“We are happy to welcome Emily to the MEMA team here in Washington,” Boesenberg said. “Emily will play an important part in supporting MEMA and its membership as it relates to regulatory policy.”

Sobel recently earned a masters of public administration with a concentration in environmental policy from Cornell University’s Jeb E. Brooks School of Public Policy. She also holds a bachelor of arts in political science and environmental studies: public policy from Binghamton University.

Toronto Trucking Association golf event raises $12,000 for charity

(Photo: Toronto Trucking Association)

The Toronto Trucking Association’s (TTA) golf tournament raised $10,000 for the Daily Bread Food Bank and $2,000 for Bereaved Families.

These contributions “will go a long way in helping these organizations continue their vital work and make a significant difference in the lives of those in need,” TTA said in a news release.