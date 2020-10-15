Kriska promotes two executives

PRESCOTT, Ont. — The Kriska Transportation Group (KTG) has promoted Kelly Browning of Service Freight Systems (SFS) and Peter Jenkins of Champion Express to general manager of their respective businesses, the company announced Wednesday.

Browning moves from her long-standing position in operations to formally fill the role of GM at SFS. She has been with the company since 2004.

Jenkins takes the role of GM at Champion after a decade of managing key accounts in his former position in operations and business development.

“Peter and Kelly are talented leaders with long futures at KTG,” said David Tumber, chief operating officer at KTG.

“They share a relationship-based approach that promotes growth and trust with customers and staff alike.”

SFS is a Burlington, Ont., based brokerage with expertise in temperature controlled, cross-border truckload freight.

Champion is a technology-driven freight brokerage founded in 1991, based in Milton, Ont.