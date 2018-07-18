Kriska wins Ryder Carrier Quality Award

PRESCOTT, Ont. — Kriska Holdings has been named the Canadian TL Carrier at the Ryder Carrier Quality Awards.

This award recognizes excellence through a variety of metrics, including on-time performance, claims handling, customer service, technology applications, economic value, and innovation for the last full calendar year.

“I’m very pleased,” said Tammy Cryderman, general manager. “Ryder works with 3100 carriers and has chosen to recognize Kriska as one of their top 13. Everyone at Kriska has played a role in us receiving this award.”

Regional Sales Director Kevin Langford accepted the award on behalf of Kriska.