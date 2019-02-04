Linamar, associated families donate $5 million to Guelph hospital

GUELPH, Ont. — Linamar Corporation along with the Hasenfratz, Newton and Stoddart families have made history with a record-breaking donation to health care.

The group has donated a whopping $5 million to Guelph General Hospital in support of the hospital’s most urgent and essential equipment needs, leading to more precise diagnosis, faster treatment, improved outcomes, experience and patient flow. Representation from the hospital says it has never never before received such a large donation.

Linda Hasenfratz, Linamar’s CEO along with Jim Jarrell, Linamar’s president and COO, presented the extraordinary $5 million gift to Jeff Watson, chairman of The Foundation of Guelph General Hospital and Dale Mills, Chair, Guelph General Hospital.

“The services Guelph General Hospital provides to our employees and our community are invaluable. Together, Linamar and my family want to support the great work the hospital does and build on it through our joint $5,000,000 gift,” said Linda Hasenfratz. “Our hospital critically needs the support of the community given that all patient equipment must be funded privately in Ontario. That means for Guelph to have the best, most modern equipment to enhance the delivery of health care we all have to pitch in. We have one of the best, most effective and most efficient hospitals in the entire province; the investments they are making today will just make them even better.”

The $5,000,000 gift will help Guelph General Hospital invest in essential, innovative technologies and solutions that enable the best hospital care and experience for patients and their families. Examples include specialized infant warmers in each of its labor and delivery rooms, a centralized cardiac monitoring system, ‘smart’ patient beds and enhancements to our electronic health record.

In recognition of this extraordinary gift, the hospital will name “The Margaret Hasenfratz Women’s and Children’s Health Care Centre” and “The Linamar Paediatrics Unit.”

“We are incredibly thankful to have such a generous family living in our community,” said Jeff Watson, board chairman, The Foundation of Guelph General Hospital. “The extended Hasenfratz family’s commitment continues to elevate healthcare for Guelph. It is with great respect and gratitude that I say, on behalf of the Foundation, as well as Guelph residents and patients who will benefit every time they enter our hospital.”

Speaking to the families and Linamar executives, Marianne Walker, president and CEO of Guelph General Hospital, said: “What an absolutely incredible gift. We have an amazing team at Guelph General, and this will help give them the equipment they need to save lives and improve health. Your contribution will transform patient care and experience at Guelph General Hospital for the better, now and in the future, and we are so thankful.”