Mack Granite model now available with Lytx pre-wire option

FONTANA, Calif. – Mack Trucks announced today that its popular Granite model is now available with a pre-wire option for the Lytx DriveCam safety program and Lytx Video Services.

The announcement, made during a ride and drive event here, comes just short of a year after it unveiled the same news for its LR and TerraPro models. And it was only a matter of time before it revealed the same option for the Granite, “the number-one selling Class 8 heavy-duty conventional straight truck model in the U.S.” said Jonathan Randall, senior v.p. of sales and marketing for Mack Trucks.

“Now all our major refuse models are now available with pre-wire options,” said Curtis Dorwart, refuse product marketing manager, Mack Trucks. “Making it simple and as upfit ready as possible is really our goal. Lytx is a leading provider and whole suite of other things, and it really helps with productivity and driver training and potential for reconstructing accidents. We partnered with them because they have a great product that is well-received in the industry.”

The Lytx systems include both forward- and rear-facing cameras and offers video-based coaching and predictive analytics. Video Services gives customers the option to access continually recorded video and optional live video (forward-facing only).

The DriveCam works by recording driving behaviors once the camera has been triggered by an event such as a delayed response or a hard brake. If the camera is triggered, what Lytx calls an “coachable incident”, the camera collects 12 seconds of the recorded data (eight seconds before the incident, and four seconds during and after) both outside and inside the cab and sends to the fleet manager. From there, the fleet manager can have a meaningful coaching conversation with drivers to review safety protocols explained Kristin Costas, director of product management with Lytx.

“Reducing collisions on the road is the goal,” she said, adding that so far, Lytx has protected 850,000 drivers across 30 countries. “We identify risky events. We want to boil down behaviors happening in and out of the cab so that fleets can have meaningful conversations with their drivers.”

Costas played a recording of a real-life driver who had a coachable event when he had to hard brake and swerve to avoid rear-ending a passenger vehicle on a city street. When the in-cab footage was revealed, it showed the driver was texting on his cell phone moments before the hard brake.

“What makes us different is we can see what happens inside the cab,” she said. “And it’s a much more meaningful conversation with the driver when he can watch himself inside the cab texting and see what he’s missing around him.”

Video Services allows continuous reporting, which many refuse fleets find helpful in things like proof of service or delivery verification.

Costas explained that for example, if someone calls in your fleet to explain their garbage wasn’t picked up that day, the fleet manager can go back through the continuous video, find out when the truck was there and see if the garbage was put out or not.

“Its also used as extended insights into safety, for example, maybe the DriveCam wasn’t enough to see what (the fleet manager) wanted, so with this they can pull more data,” she said.

During the ride and drive, Dorwart demonstrated what happens during a hard-braking incident. When he applied the brakes harder than usual, a red light went on in the cab to indicate to the driver he is being recorded, and the video was fed into a conference room upstairs in a nearby dealership where he was being monitored.

Costas explained that while she has heard of some push back from drivers about the rear-facing cameras, that usually goes away when they are exonerated in the event of a collision.

The pre-wire option is set to be available for order beginning in the third quarter of 2018, Mack said. The option builds on Lytx’s and Mack’s Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2017.

“Our objective is to streamline installation time, to improve uptime, enhance productivity, and decrease total cost of ownership for our customers,” Costas added. “We are really excited about this opportunity.”

David Pardue, vice-president of connected vehicles and uptime services for Mack added:“Expanding the Lytx offer to our Granite model means customers with on- and off-road vocational applications have access to the latest safety solutions. Whether being used to help drivers become more efficient, or helping prove a driver’s innocence in an accident, the Lytx video-based safety program delivers great value to customers.”