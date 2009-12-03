Mack names new vocational marketing product manager

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Mack Trucks has named Curtis Dorwart as its vocational marketing product manager. In this role, Dorwart is responsible for the commercialization of new and existing vocational products. He reports to Michael Reardon, Mack vice-president of marketing.

Before assuming his current position, Dorwart was a Mack product planning manager for the company’s low cab-forward models. His responsibilities included work on hybrid powertrain, alternative fuel powertrains, EPA2010 emissions development and air disc brakes. Prior to that, he was a vehicle architect in the product development area, working on several projects involving the Granite model. He joined Mack in 1984. Dorwart has a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Lafayette College and is based in Greensboro, N.C.