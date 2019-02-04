Mack Trucks names new regional vice-president, Canada

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Mack Trucks recently named Steve Jugovic as regional vice-president, Canada.

Jugovic will be responsible for the end-to-end sales cycle for new business transactions, including dealer and fleet sales, full-service lease, rental and contact maintenance services.

“Steve brings tremendous background and experience to this role,” said Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice-president of North American sales and marketing. “We welcome Steve to our team, and we look forward to his contributions.”

Prior to joining Mack, Jugovic worked at Mack Financial Services Canada where he led operations as managing director for nearly eight years.