Madeleine Paquin to head CargoM board

The Logistics and Transportation Metropolitan Cluster of Montreal, also known as CargoM, has appointed Madeleine Paquin chairwoman of its board. She previously held the position of co-chair.

Paquin is president and chief executive officer of Logistec Corp., which provides specialized industrial services, including cargo handling, at 38 port facilities and 64 terminals in North America.

Madeleine Paquin. (Photo: CargoM)

She has led the company since 1996.

Paquin is also a director on the boards of Air Canada and the Maritime Employers Association.

“Recognized by her peers for her leadership, she is a member of the Order of Canada, has been inducted into the Cercle des Grands Entrepreneurs du Quebec, and is among the 100 most influential women in supply chain management,” CargoM said.

CargoM was established in 2012 with the aim of increasing the cohesiveness, competitiveness and outreach of the logistics sector.

Of vital importance to the development of Greater Montreal, it represents 6,000 businesses employing some 120,000 people, and generates more than $4.3 billion in annual economic benefit to the region.

“Madeleine’s comprehensive expertise in the fields of shipping terminals, the environment and business will be of great benefit to developing the cluster,” said CargoM executive director Mathieu Charbonneau.