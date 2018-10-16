Truck News

Manac names new regional sales manager for the Maritimes

SAINT-GEORGES, Que. — Manac announced the appointment of Marcel Maillet as its new regional sales manager for the Atlantic provinces today.

Maillet joins Manac with a solid background in the trucking industry. In his new role, Marcel will be responsible for overseeing Manac’s existing customer base and expanding Manac’s coverage into the Maritimes.

In addition to a strong sales background, Marcel also has an extensive technical knowledge by way of being an automotive technician, driving coach, fleet manager and semi-truck sales representative.

“We recognize that having a direct Regional Sales Manager in the Atlantic Provinces is the best way to take care of our customers” said Tom Ramsden, vice-president, sales and marketing. “We, at Manac, are close to our customers and believe Marcel is the perfect candidate to represent our brands.”

