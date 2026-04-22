Manitoba Trucking Association names 2026-27 board, leadership team

The Manitoba Trucking Association (MTA) has named its 2026-27 board of directors and executive, with a continued focus on enforcement, training and industry advocacy, including ongoing pressure to address Driver Inc. misclassification.

Brent Arnold of Arnold Bros. Transport Ltd. will serve as president, joined by first vice chairman Ryan Mitchell of Wildwood Transport Inc. and second vice chairman Trent Siemens of Steve’s Livestock Transport Ltd.

Executive members-at-large include Peter McDonald of TransX Group of Companies, Rachelle Baker of Penner International Inc., and Steve Zokvic of Bison Transport. Pauline Wiebe Peters of Payne Transportation Ltd. remains on the executive as past president.

The appointments were confirmed following the association’s annual general meeting and board meeting held on April 17 in Winnipeg.

Advocacy remained a central focus for the MTA over the past year, particularly around regulatory harmonization, safety enforcement and labour market integrity. The association said efforts to combat Driver Inc. and employee misclassification continued to gain traction, supported by increased enforcement activity and federal policy attention aimed at levelling the playing field.

Training and compliance also remained priorities. The MTA pointed to measurable success from its New Entrant Training (NET) program, which it says has improved safety outcomes among new carriers. Expanded training offerings and partnerships were also highlighted as part of broader efforts to strengthen workforce development.

The association said member engagement remained strong through events, training programs and community initiatives, reflecting what it described as a continued commitment to professionalism and public trust.

Looking ahead, the MTA said collaboration will be key as the industry navigates economic uncertainty, regulatory complexity and the transition to lower-emission operations.

Full MTA board for 2026-2027

Brent Arnold — Arnold Bros. Transport Ltd.

Carla Kaneski — Arnold Bros. Transport Ltd.

Steve Zokvic — Bison Transport

Lance Schmitke — Canadian National Transportation Limited

Ryan Johnston — Gardewine

Geoff Arndt — Jade Transport Ltd.

Darrin Fiske — Kleysen Group Ltd.

John Curcio — Manitoulin Transport

Jake Peters — New Hope Transport Ltd.

Dale Derksen — OneCall Logistics Inc.

Jason McNicholl — Payne Transportation Ltd.

Pauline Wiebe Peters — Payne Transportation Ltd.

Thomas McKee — Payne Transportation Ltd.

Arina Johnson — Penner International

Rachelle Baker — Penner International Inc.

Jay Dejaeger — Portage Transport Inc.

Howie Hildebrand — Searcy Trucking Ltd.

Bill Rempel — Steve’s Livestock Transport Ltd.

Trent Siemens — Steve’s Livestock Transport Ltd.

Doug Bowes — Tandet Logistics Inc.

Derek Lachaine — TransX Group of Companies

Peter McDonald — TransX Group of Companies

Chris Jones — Trappers Transport Ltd.

Dustin Omeniuk — Trappers Transport Ltd.

Dave Tyrchniewicz — Turk Enterprises Ltd.

Gilles Durand — Water’s On The Way

Ryan Mitchell — Wildwood Transport Inc.

John Mauseth — Beaver Truck Centre

Michelle Magdic — BFL Canada Risk and Insurance Services Inc.

Dale Mourant — M & M Bulk Milk Services Ltd.

Past presidents on the board

Al Lepp — Redline Transport Alvin Lepp Ltd.

Bernie Driedger — Portage Transport Inc.

Greg Arndt — Jade Transport Ltd.

Jason Dubois — Len Dubois Trucking Inc.

Norm Blagden — Trappers Transport Ltd.

Pauline Wiebe Peters — Payne Transportation Ltd.

Tom Payne Jr. — Payne Transportation Ltd.

Honorary life director: John Erik Albrechtsen