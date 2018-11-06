Manitoulin acquires Express Havre St-Pierre

TORONTO, Ont. — Manitoulin Transport has acquired Express Havre St-Pierre (EHSP) of Quebec.

The acquisition builds out Manitoulin’s coverage in Central and Eastern Quebec, particularly in the province’s rural areas, the company said in a release.

Express Havre St-Pierre provides truckload (TL) and less-than-truckload (LTL), dangerous goods, temperature controlled, and white glove services, for a wide variety of industrial and commercial customers. Headquartered in Havre-St-Pierre, the company has terminals in Quebec City, Varennes, Baie-Comeau, Sept-Îles, and Chicoutimi, and also in Labrador City, Nfld.

“Express Havre St-Pierre has stood the test of time and built a solid name for itself as a well-run, customer-centric business,” said Jeff King, president, Manitoulin Transport. “Having served the Quebec marketplace for more than forty years, their knowledge of its communities, roads, and the unique needs of its industries, is second to none. This depth of experience, combined with their broad range of equipment and process-oriented operations have been key to EHSP providing consistent, quality service for many years.”

“We look forward to combining our knowledge and experience with Manitoulin’s,” said Félix Bélanger, general manager, Express Havre St-Pierre. “We believe our customers will be delighted with their easy access to Manitoulin’s various transportation and logistics services and global reach.”

“This acquisition demonstrates Manitoulin’s commitment to ensuring strong coverage in Quebec,” said Gord Smith, chief executive officer, Manitoulin Group of Companies. “Further, it is another example of our commitment to building out our coverage across Canada. Businesses in rural and remote communities need reliable transportation and logistics services just as much as those in cities. We are delighted that through the acquisition of EHSP, Manitoulin can provide enhanced coverage to our customers, with immediate effect.”

EHSP will operate as a stand-alone entity with the current management team remaining in place.