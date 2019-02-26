Mark Russell named Nikola president

PHOENIX, Ariz. – Nikola Corporation today announced that Mark Russell is the company’s new president.

Russell, 56, joins Nikola at a time when the company is poised to start production of several groundbreaking zero-emission vehicles.

“We needed the best. We needed a seasoned manufacturing executive to join the Nikola team. Mark’s background and experience match well with the challenge to ramp up production of the extraordinary vehicles we will unveil at Nikola World on April 16 and 17,” said Trevor Milton, founder and CEO of Nikola.

A seasoned executive, Russell specializes in building successful manufacturing companies.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Nikola team at this critical time and look forward to assisting its growth into production and beyond,” Russell said.

Russell has been building and managing companies in the manufacturing industry for over 20 years. Most recently, Russell served as president and chief operating officer of Worthington Industries from 2012 to 2018, and prior to that served as president of WOR subsidiary Worthington Steel since 2007.