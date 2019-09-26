MAT HD acquires Stemco brake business

LONGVIEW, Texas – Stemco and its parent company — EnPro Industries — have sold a Rome, Georgia brake business to MAT HD, a subsidiary of MAT Holdings.

The sold business produces brake shoes, brake kits and lined shoes for medium- and heavy-duty truck and bus applications. It will now become part of the brake products group at MAT, which manufactures and distributes products for the automotive, hardware, and power equipment sectors.

Stemco — a producer of commercial wheel end, braking and suspension components, as well as tire and mileage solutions — has facilities in Texas, Michigan, Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, Canada, Australia, China and Mexico. EnPro manufactures sealing technologies and engineered products.

MAT is headquartered in Long Grove, Ill., and has 15,000 employees around the world.

“We are thrilled with the opportunity to grow our presence in the commercial vehicle braking segment,” said Craig Gordon, MAT HD president. “We believe the acquisition of the Rome manufacturing facility provides a great complement to our existing product offering in our heavy-duty portfolio.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.