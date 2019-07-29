Meritor completes acquisition of AxleTech

TROY, Mich. ̶ U.S. drivetrain supplier Meritor said Monday it has successfully completed its acquisition of AxleTech from The Carlyle Group.
The previously announced transaction enhances Meritor’s growth platform with the addition of a complementary product portfolio, the company said. The deal was worth about $175 million.
“The addition of AxleTech advances our growth strategy while further diversifying our portfolio in strategic, adjacent markets,” said Jay Craig, Meritor’s CEO and president.
AxleTech, which generated $248 million in revenue in calendar year 2018, will operate within Meritor’s aftermarket, industrial and trailer segment.
Based in Troy, Mich., Meritor employs more than 9,000 people in 19 countries.
Have your say: