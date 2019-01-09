Meritor launches 22 electrification programs

TROY, Mich. — Meritor announced today that it has 22 electrification programs with global OEMs that is expected to put at least 130 fully electric medium- and heavy-duty commercial trucks on the road through 2020.

“These emission-free solutions offered under Meritor’s Blue Horizon technology brand have the potential to transform the industry by meeting the rising global demand for clean, electric-powered drivetrains that we believe will deliver a high-efficiency solution that greatly reduces the total cost of ownership for our customers,” said John Bennett, vice-president and chief technology officer for Meritor. “These programs position Meritor for future growth in an emerging industry segment.”

Meritor’s eCarrier platform integrates an electric motor into the axle, which frees up space for batteries and other components. This design is the foundation for various drivetrain configurations, including full electric, hybrid and single or tandem axles with various options based on product application for vehicle Classes 5 through 8.

Among the 130 commercial vehicles expected to be placed into service by 2020, 60 of these trucks received funding from the California Air Resources Board as part of a broader effort to reduce carbon emissions in freight facilities.