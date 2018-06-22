Meritor names CTO

TROY, Mich. ̶ Meritor has named John Bennett to the newly created role of vice-president and chief technology officer.

In this new position, effective immediately, Bennett will be responsible for establishing the company’s advanced technology portfolio and global product strategy, and serving as the central thought leader for engineering excellence. This appointment follows the company’s introduction last month of its Meritor Blue Horizon brand which it will use to differentiate the company’s growing platform of offerings for electric drivetrain, efficiency and connectivity systems in the commercial vehicle market.

“John has added tremendous strategic value to the company over the past 26 years,” said Jay Craig, CEO and president of Meritor. “He brings a unique balance of in-depth technical understanding combined with strong business acumen and execution skills. As the industry continues to evolve across on- and off-highway, specialty and defense applications, John will ensure that Meritor remains at the forefront of drivetrain innovation.”

Bennett most recently served as general manager of Global Product Strategy for Meritor, a position he’s held since 2013. Prior to that, he held various roles of increasing responsibility in engineering, product and program management, and sales for the company.