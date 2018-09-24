Mitsubishi Fuso names new product support manager

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Mitsubishi Fuso Truck of America announced recently that Vadim Kornev will become the company’s new product support manager for Eastern Canada.

Vadim comes to Fuso from Mitsubishi Motor Sales of Canada, where he had a similar position in technical support/product support.

According to Scott Coyle, Fuso VP of service operations, “We’re looking forward to having Vadim as part of our team. He already has extensive experience in technical and product support, he’s bilingual, and brings his skills and experience as a Class 310S automotive technician to this position.”

Originally from Ukraine, Vadim has a B.A. from York University and lives in Thornhill, Ontario.