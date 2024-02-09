Most carriers will watch Super Bowl on Sunday: Truckstop

As the Super Bowl approaches this Sunday, Truckstop surveyed more than 1,200 of its carrier customers to provide a perspective on the intersection of sports, entertainment, and logistics.

The survey revealed that nearly 60% of carriers will take time during the weekend to watch the game. To do that, 24% of them will have to change their driving schedule.

However, not everyone will have such an opportunity.

While nearly 20% of carriers will be on the road during the game, 5% of Truckstop carriers indicated that they will be hauling items specifically designated to support the game.

“I’ve already taken three generators out to Las Vegas and will likely take more,” Cardell Stewart of Stewart & Co Transportation LLC shared.

“When I saw the stadium’s address on the Truckstop load board, I jumped at the chance to haul for the big game. This is the first time I saw the stadium open and not under construction.”

But Truckstop notes that not everyone on the road is planning on listening to the broadcast to keep up to date with the score.

Of those carriers invested in the big game, 61% believe the Kansas City Chiefs will win, while the rest believe in the San Francisco 49ers.