Truckstop makes executive appointments

Truckstop – a freight marketplace – has announced three appointments within its executive ranks.

Julia Laurin becomes chief product officer and Catherine Saul will be senior vice-president of strategy and execution, while Pete Lunenfeld moves from the role of chief product officer to chief technology officer.

Pete Lunenfeld (Photo: Truckstop)

Laurin most recently served as chief product officer of a healthcare technology company, where she was responsible for product strategy, research and development, industry partnerships, and capital investments.

Lunenfeld previously served as chief technology officer and executive vice-president of RMIS, a provider of transportation compliance software and services that Truckstop acquired in 2021.

Saul, who will oversee strategy and corporate development, previously managed a global consulting firm and was vice-president – strategy for multiple companies.

“Julia, Pete and Catherine bring their expertise to the Truckstop leadership team, which strengthens our ability to deliver best-in-class, mission-critical software to the freight transportation industry,” said Kendra Tucker, chief executive officer, Truckstop. “We are thrilled to have them onboard and look forward to their contributions during our next phase of growth.”

Julia Laurin (Photo: Truckstop)