N.J. intersection remains top bottleneck for trucks

ARLINGTON, Va. – The American Transportation Research Institute has released its annual list of the most congested bottlenecks for trucks in America, and a New Jersey intersection again leads the list.

The 2020 Top Truck Bottleneck List assesses the level of truck-involved congestion at 300 locations on the national highway system.

“The analysis, based on truck GPS data from over 1 million heavy-duty trucks, uses several customized software applications and analysis methods, along with terabytes of data from trucking operations to produce a congestion impact ranking for each location,” ATRI said Wednesday.

The intersection of I-95 and SR 4 in Fort Lee, N.J., is once again the No.1 freight bottleneck in the country. The rest are:

Atlanta: I-285 at I-85 (North)

Nashville: I-24/I-40 at I-440 (East)

Houston: I-45 at I-69/US 59

Atlanta, GA: I-75 at I-285 (North)

Chicago, IL: I-290 at I-90/I-94

Atlanta, GA: I-20 at I-285 (West)

Cincinnati, OH: I-71 at I-75

Los Angeles, CA: SR 60 at SR 57

Los Angeles, CA: I-710 at I-105

ATRI’s analysis, which utilized data from 2019, found that the number of locations experiencing significant congestion – with average daily speeds of 45 MPH or less – has increased 92% in just five years, far outpacing the 10% growth in traffic congestion for that same time period, ATRI said.

“ATA has been beating the drum about the continued degradation of our infrastructure, and thanks to ATRI’s research we can see exactly how decades of ignoring the problem are impacting not just our industry but our economy and commuters everywhere,” said American Trucking Associations president and CEO Chris Spear.

“This report should sound the alarm for policymakers that the cost of doing nothing is too high, and provide a roadmap of where to target investments to really solve our nation’s mounting infrastructure crisis.”