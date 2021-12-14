National summit to focus on supply chain challenges

The federal government will host a National Supply Chain Summit early next year, responding to supply chains that have been strained both by Covid-19 and recent extreme weather events.

The summit, according to Transport Canada, will focus on challenges, strategies and next steps to “enable a swift recovery of Canada’s supply chain.”

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra (Photo: Government of Canada)

The 2021 federal budget includes an additional $1.9 billion over four years for the National Trade Corridor Fund that funds infrastructure projects.

“The National Summit will play a critical role in helping to ensure Canadians throughout the country have better access to essential goods without adding an increased burden of cost. Through collaboration with industry partners, we have an opportunity to address constraints in our supply chains that will ensure greater reliability and efficiency,” said Transport Minister Omar Alghabra.