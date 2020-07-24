NATSO urges truck stops to enforce mask rule

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — NATSO is urging truck stops and travel plazas to adopt a policy requiring customers to wear face coverings or masks during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The organization that represents America’s truck stops and travel plazas said the health and well-being of the employees and customers is its No. 1 priority.

Photo: iStock

It noted that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) had called on all Americans to wear face masks to reduce the spread of the disease.

“In many parts of the country, we are seeing a growth in the number of cases, so we expect that more states, cities and counties will mandate masks,” said NATSO president and CEO Lisa Mullings.

“We have a patriotic duty to guard the health of our employees and customers and believe this is an easy way to get the U.S. economy moving during this unprecedented global pandemic.”

NATSO also urged groups representing the trucking industry, including the American Trucking Associations, to encourage all commercial drivers to wear masks.

“This pandemic is a crisis not of our making, but overcoming it requires each of us doing our individual part,” it quoted ATA president and CEO Chris Spear as saying.