Navistar names new senior v.p. and chief information officer

LISLE, Ill. — Navistar International announced it has appointed Julie Ragland as senior vice-president and chief information officer, effective September 17.

Ragland replaces Terry Kline, who announced his retirement.

Ragland joins the company from Adient, a leading supplier of automotive interiors, where she served as vice president, Information Technology and helped to establish the company’s first IT organization after its separation from Johnson Controls. She will report to Troy Clarke, Navistar’s chairman, president and chief executive officer.

“Julie brings a wealth of IT experience and insight to Navistar, which will be critical as we pursue our growth goals,” Clarke said. “I’m confident that she will build on the technology improvements already achieved under Terry’s leadership. I also want to thank Terry for his many contributions to Navistar during its successful turnaround.”

“This is an exciting time to join Navistar,” Ragland said. “The company has demonstrated impressive momentum and innovation in the truck and bus markets it serves. I’m looking forward to working with the team to build on these accomplishments as the company transforms itself for future opportunities.”

Prior to joining Adient, Ragland served as vice-president, IT, corporate applications at Johnson Controls, where she had previously served as director of IT for Power Solutions and director of IT for Building Efficiency. Before that, she served as consulting director at Answerport, Inc., a management and technology consulting firm. Prior to that, she had served as a senior manager at Ernst & Young.