New chilled cargo inspection site to open at Port of Savanah

U.S. Customs will begin operations of a new chilled cargo inspection site on July 1 at the Port of Savannah, Ga.

“Our on-terminal Customs station supports the expedited handling of perishable cargo,” said Griff Lynch, president and CEO of the Georgia Ports Authority. “We know it’s important for shippers to get these commodities onto store shelves as quickly as possible while maintaining food safety.”

Refrigerated cargo inspections will be performed in a temperature-controlled environment, without breaking the cold chain. Port officials said the facility has specialized infrastructure to ensure temperature controls, cleanliness, ventilation, and freshness throughout the clearance and inspection process.

The inspections are aimed, in part, at protecting domestic agriculture from invasive pests and plant diseases. The temperature-controlled section of the facility offers produce importers a new option to have chilled cargo inspected on-port, and will complement the numerous off-dock, nearby refrigerated warehouses.

The refrigerated space is part of a $49.25 million project that moved U.S. Customs and Border Protection operations from the previous 130,000 square-foot location on Garden City Terminal to an adjacent 300,000 square-foot building.