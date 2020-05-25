New CN intermodal lane to reduce container truck traffic

MONCTON, N.B. – CN is offering a new intermodal service between Moncton and Halifax, it says will reduce shorthaul trucking in Halifax.

“This intermodal service will play a key role in overall integrated solutions that drive value and support growth in the Atlantic region,” said JJ Ruest, president and chief executive officer at CN. “We are pleased to be moving forward with this initiative that will benefit all of our partners and customers.”

“The CN Intermodal Ramp in Moncton continues to have a positive impact on truck traffic as containers are loaded and unloaded onto rail at that point as opposed to being trucked to and from Halifax,” added Capt. Allan Gray, president and chief executive officer of the Halifax Port Authority. “Expanding the existing CN Intermodal Ramp in Moncton is showing positive results during this initial development phase, and we will continue working with CN, terminal operators and ocean carriers to find new ways of developing a more sustainable supply chain.”