New Wabco unit to focus on improving efficiencies

BERN, Switzerland – Wabco Holdings has established a new fleet solutions division, which will focus on improving safety and environmental efficiencies, the company announced Monday.

The unit will combine both advanced digital solutions and best-in-class services under one roof, it said.

The project will also see a rapid extension of Wabco’s Internet of Things and cloud-based technologies for commercial vehicle fleets and transporters globally.

“Modern-day transporters face a multitude of challenges in a world that is fast changing, driven by more regulation, higher customer expectations and fast paced technological change,” explained Philippe Colpron, Wabco vice-president and global fleet solutions leader.

“And it is here that we want to play a key role; with a significant expansion of our digital IoT enabled and cloud-based capabilities we aim to deliver new levels of safety and efficiency for transport operators globally.”

Included in the fleet solutions portfolio will be Wabco’s Fleet Management System suite, remote diagnostics and an extensive selection of replacement parts, the company said.

Wabco is a global tier-one supplier to the commercial vehicle industry. In 2018, the company reported sales of $3.8 billion. It employs more than 16,000 people in 40 countries.