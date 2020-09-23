New York tests Mack electric refuse truck

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Mack Trucks has turned over the keys to an electric refuse vehicle to New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) officials “for real-world trial”, the company said Wednesday.

DSNY will base the Mack LR Electric demonstration model at its Brooklyn North 1 garage, and conduct an in-service testing on local collection routes.

The Mack LR Electric refuse truck. (Photo: Mack)

Mack said the trial will evaluate operating range, payload capacity, regenerative braking and overall functionality of the vehicle.

The announcement was made during Climate Week NYC 2020, the biggest climate summit taking place this year and co-ordinated through the United Nations and New York City.

“Mack Trucks is proud to deliver to DSNY their first fully electric refuse vehicle, the Mack LR Electric, so it can begin its in-service trial in their demanding application,” said Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice-president of North American sales and commercial operations.

“The LR Electric is equipped with Mack’s integrated electric powertrain to help DSNY achieve their greenhouse gas (GHG) goals, while also offering a significantly quieter propulsion system.”

DSNY is the world’s largest municipal sanitation department, with 12,000 tons of refuse and recyclables collected each day by more than 6,000 vehicles. Its collection fleet is comprised predominantly of Mack vehicles.

“We’re pleased to begin in-service testing of the first Mack LR Electric within our fleet,” said Rocco DiRico, deputy commissioner for support services at the department.

“Electric trucks will be a key component to helping New York City meet its ambitious goal of reducing GHG emissions by 80% by the year 2035.”

Mack announced earlier this month its plans to commercialize the LR Electric model in 2021.

DSNY’s demonstrator features two 167-kW motors, offering a combined 536 peak horsepower and 4,051 lb.-ft. of torque available from zero RPM.

The vehicle is equipped with a two-speed Mack Powershift transmission and Mack proprietary S522R 52,000-lb. rear axles.

All accessories on the model including the hydraulic system for the Heil Durapack 5000 refuse body are electrically driven through 12V, 24V and 600V circuits, Mack said.