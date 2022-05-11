Mack adds app, charger incentives for LR Electric

Looking to electrify a waste management vehicle? Mack Trucks now has an app — and a related incentive program — to help with that.

The OEM has introduced a new Electrify My Refuse Route Program, which leverages smartphones to measure typical refuse routes, accurately reporting the details to determine readiness for Mack LR Electric models.

Users of the Mack Route Recorder will earn up to $750 in Mack parts rewards for using the app to track the details on a maximum of three routes.

(Photo: Mack Trucks)

“You name your route and you send to the cloud. It’s as simple as that,” said George Fotopoulos, Mack vice-president of e-mobility, noting how the app includes just two buttons.

Customers who then purchase or lease a Mack LR Electric refuse vehicle can receive US $25,000 to reimburse the costs of charging infrastructure from Heliox or FreeWire, and another US $10,000 in charging reimbursements for each additional vehicle.

“Mack is committed to helping customers make the transition to e-mobility, and one way in which to do that is to find ways to mitigate the infrastructure costs, which can prove to be a barrier to electrification,” said Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice president of sales and commercial operations, in a press release.

The latest generation of the Mack LR Electric, launched in March, offers a standard 376-kWh battery capacity. It’s charged through a 150-kW charging system.

With twin electric motors the truck offers 448 continuous horsepower and 4,051 lb-ft of peak torque from zero rpm.

“It’s quite a powerful machine,” said Fotopoulos. “This truck delivers acceleration with little effort.”

Each of the trucks with an electric drivetrain is identified by a copper-colored Bulldog, and produced at Mack’s Lehigh Valley Operations facility in Macungie, Pa.

(Illustration: Mack Trucks)

Safety, meanwhile, is being further enhanced through the new option of a Sensata Technologies PreView multi-sensor collision warning system – also available on traditional LR and TerraPro models. While factory-installed on new trucks, the system can also be retrofit on legacy vehicles with the help of a Mack dealer.

Its four radar sensors mounted on all sides of the vehicle detect objects and vulnerable road users, sounding an alert and flashing lights on the A-pillar if something is detected.