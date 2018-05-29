Newcom South Asian Media Co. launches

TORONTO, Ont. – Newcom Media Inc. has formed Newcom South Asian Media Co. – a 50/50 joint venture with Road Today Publishing Inc. – that will serve the rapidly expanding South Asian community within Canada’s trucking industry.

The venture will be based out of Newcom Media’s new Toronto headquarters. Manan Gupta, the founder of Road Today Media Group, has been named general manager, effective July 1.

Newcom South Asian Media Co. will relaunch the regional Road Today magazine as a national publication this fall and will create a series of recruitment and resource expos at Toronto’s International Centre. The first expo has been set for Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Dates for two more events, in Spring and Fall 2019, will be finalized in coming weeks.

Trucking companies and suppliers who want to understand the nuances of working with South Asian partners will also be able to turn to the joint venture for support such as translation services, videos, and marketing materials.

Road Today magazine is published in English, Hindi, and Punjabi. Road Today Publishing Inc. is owned by Vik and Manan Gupta.

“South Asian drivers and fleet owners represent the fastest-growing demographic in Canada’s trucking industry – and this partnership will ensure their unique information needs will be well served,” said Joe Glionna, president of Newcom Media. “This venture combines Manan and Vik’s deep roots in the community with Newcom’s leading truck publications and shows. Whether in English, French, or Punjabi, we are committed to our role as Canada’s leading information source in trucking.”

Manan Gupta, who was born and raised in India, is a passionate road safety advocate and has been recognized through honors from the Ontario Ministry of Transportation, Ontario Ministry of Citizenship, Peel Regional Police, CN Rail, City of Brampton, and St. John’s Ambulance. He is an active member of Safety Drives Us, the Brampton Board of Trade, Road Connections Safety Group, Canadian Punjabi Broadcasters Association, South Asian Trucking Association of Canada, and Automotive Transportation Service Superintendents’ Association.

“The South Asian trucking community has proven its successful presence across Canada and continues to make a positive impact in various facets of the industry. The launch of this joint venture will be beneficial in bringing the community a wealth of information, resources, and quality events,” Gupta said.

Road Today joins other Newcom trucking-focused publications that include Today’s Trucking, Truck News, Truck West, Transport Routier, Truck Tech, Truck and Trailer, and their respective online offerings.

The recruitment and resource expos will add to Newcom’s growing list of trucking-related events including Truck World, ExpoCam, the North American Commercial Vehicle Show, the Surface Transportation Summit, and Canadian Fleet Maintenance Summit.