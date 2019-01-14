Nichols names v.p. of events for Hannover Fairs USA

CHICAGO, Ill. – Hannover Fairs USA (HFUSA), today announced that it has named Ed Nichols as vice-president of events.

Nichols will manage the commercial vehicle show portfolio, which currently includes the North American Commercial Vehicle Show (NACV Show 2019). He also will develop new North American events in the fire and safety segment of the company’s portfolio of Interschutz exhibitions and conferences. HFUSA’s North American portfolio showcases the wide range of B2B events organized by Deutsche Messe in Hannover and around the world.

Nichols will report to Larry Turner, CEO of HFUSA, and will work alongside Ray Bianchi, vice-president of events and business development.

“Ed is well recognized in the events industry and is an outstanding addition to our North American trade show management team,” said Turner. “Ed and Ray are extremely talented industry experts who will work together to speed the development of new events around the country so we can strategically grow our portfolio.”

Before joining Hannover Fairs USA, Nichols served as vice-president of events for Endeavour Business Media. He also served as vice-president of events for SouthComm Business Media, Cygnus Business Media and Reed Exhibitions. Nichols holds a Bachelors of Arts Degree from the University of Connecticut.

“I’m excited about this tremendous opportunity to join an international events organization,” said Nichols. “I look forward to working with the HFUSA team to grow and launch new business as we build out the company’s North American portfolio.”