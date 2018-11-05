Nikola launches new truck for European market

PHOENIX, Ari. — Nikola Motor Company has recently launched a hydrogen-electric truck for European markets.

Reservations for the Nikola TRE (meaning “Three” in Norwegian) are now open at www.nikolamotor.com.

Guests at the April 16-17 Nikola World in Phoenix will be able to view a prototype display of the Nikola TRE, along with other new zero-emission products from Nikola including the production intent Nikola TWO.

“This truck is a real stunner and long overdue for Europe,” said Nikola Motor Company founder and CEO Trevor Milton. “It will be the first European zero-emission commercial truck to be delivered with redundant braking, redundant steering, redundant 800Vdc batteries and a redundant 120 kW hydrogen fuel cell, all necessary for true level 5 autonomy. Expect our production to begin around the same time as our USA version in 2022-2023.”

The Nikola TRE has 500 to 1,000 HP, 6×4 or 6×2 configurations and a range of 500 to 1,200 kilometers depending on options. The TRE will fit within the current size and length restrictions for Europe.

European testing is projected to begin in Norway around 2020. Nikola is also in the preliminary planning stages to identify the proper location for its European manufacturing facility.

By 2028, Nikola is planning on having more than 700 hydrogen stations across the USA and Canada. Each station is capable of 2,000 to 8,000 kgs of daily hydrogen production. Nikola’s European stations are planned to come online around 2022 and are projected to cover most of the European market by 2030.

To date, the company has approximately eleven billion dollars in pre-order reservations. Ryder System and Thompson Caterpillar will be on site at Nikola World to work with US customers.

Registration for the Nikola World event to be held in Phoenix will open on December 3, 2018 at www.nikolamotor.com.